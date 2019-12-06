12

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Watch BTS's backstage interview before performing at the KIIS FM 'Jingle Ball' in Los Angeles!

AKP STAFF

On December 6, BTS joined artists like Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, and Normani at 102.7 KIIS FM's '2019 Jingle Ball' in Los Angeles at The Forum!

Ahead of their performance, the BTS members stopped by the Mercedes Benz interview lounge for a brief chat with host JoJo Wright. Leader RM took over the mic to open up about visiting the U.S. more next year, collaborating with Ed Sheeran and Lauv, and of course, a sweet message to ARMYs. 

Watch the full interview above. 

jjajangmyeon23739 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Members must be tired getting asked these who do you want to collaborate with questions or anything related to collabs, i would as well if i was in their position. V looks done and is kinda usually like that in american interviews cause he can probs tell people use them for clout and treat them as a trend rather than an artist. Would of liked for jimin to get a seat but as long as he's comfortable and yoongi's answer lol

-1

