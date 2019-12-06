Watch BTS's backstage interview before performing at the KIIS FM 'Jingle Ball' in Los Angeles!

On December 6, BTS joined artists like Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Lizzo, and Normani at 102.7 KIIS FM's '2019 Jingle Ball' in Los Angeles at The Forum!

Ahead of their performance, the BTS members stopped by the Mercedes Benz interview lounge for a brief chat with host JoJo Wright. Leader RM took over the mic to open up about visiting the U.S. more next year, collaborating with Ed Sheeran and Lauv, and of course, a sweet message to ARMYs.

Watch the full interview above.