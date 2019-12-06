Cast of 'New Journey To The West 7' perform as The Smurfs in a Halloween parade at an amusement park

On the December 6 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West 7', cast members Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O. took part in a Halloween parade at an amusement park!

Each of the cast members dressed up as a character from the popular series 'The Smurfs', with Kang Ho Dong transforming into Papa Smurf, Lee Soo Geun transforming into Smurfette, Kyuhyun transforming into Brainy Smurf, and more. The members also practiced a choreography number the morning before the parade event, in order to put on a special performance for families and children in attendance.

Watch the clip above to see how well 'The Smurfs' memorized the performance choreography, and also catch some reactions from the crowd during the parade below when they recognized the 'New Journey To The West' cast members!