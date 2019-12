The Boyz have treated their beloved fans to a festive Christmas version dance practice video of their special single, "White"!

A male version remake of Fin.K.L's hit winter track "White" from 1999, The Boyz's "White" was released earlier this month in light of the group's 2nd anniversary since debut. Fans can enjoy The Boyz members dressed warm and cozy in festive whites and reds, decorated with adorable holiday props while dancing by the Christmas tree! Check it out above!