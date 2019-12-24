Changmo drops coy back-and-forth MV for 'Remedy' feat. Kim Chung Ha

Rising hip-hop artist/producer Changmo has dropped the full MV for "Remedy", from his 1st full album 'Boyhood'!

"Remedy" is one of two title tracks from Changmo's 1st full album 'Boyhood', released back in November. Written, composed, and produced by Changmo, "Remedy" features the sultry and teasing vocals of female solo artist Kim Chung Ha. The MV for "Remedy" also depicts the confusing back-and-forth between a man who wants to make a beautiful girl his, and a woman who would rather play coy.

Check out the MV above!