B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon reveals first captivating teaser image for the duo's 1st mini album 'Phase One: You'

B.O.Y's Kim Kook Heon is kicking off their 1st mini album teasers on Christmas day, with a dramatic, captivating mood.

This will mark former MYTEEN members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yoo Bin's first music release together since deciding on their new unit name, B.O.Y. Titled 'Phase One: You', B.O.Y's 1st mini album is set to drop next year on January 7 at 6 PM KST, following a series of concept photos, videos, and more.

Meanwhile, B.O.Y also recently greeted fans with news of their official fan club name announcement, 'Meet You'.