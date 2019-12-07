2

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sung Si Kyung & IU reveal 2nd Christmas story MV teaser for duet single 'First Winter'

AKP STAFF

Sung Si Kyung and IU have revealed another Christmas story MV teaser for their duet single "First Winter".

In the duo's latest teaser, a woman and man have a romantic meeting under a lit-up Christmas tree. Back in 2010, Sung Si Kyung and IU collaborated together for Sung Si Kyung's "It's You", and their upcoming duet is expected to be a warm, emotional winter theme.

Sung Si Kyung and IU's upcoming song drops on December 9 KST. Watch the "First Winter" MV teaser above! 



  1. IU
  2. Sung Si Kyung
  3. FIRST WINTER
0 298 Share 50% Upvoted
GOT7
GOT7's JB worries fans with Instagram Story
14 hours ago   53   104,636
EXO
EXO win #1 on December 7th 'Show! Music Core'!
17 minutes ago   0   452

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND