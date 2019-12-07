Sung Si Kyung and IU have revealed another Christmas story MV teaser for their duet single "First Winter".
In the duo's latest teaser, a woman and man have a romantic meeting under a lit-up Christmas tree. Back in 2010, Sung Si Kyung and IU collaborated together for Sung Si Kyung's "It's You", and their upcoming duet is expected to be a warm, emotional winter theme.
Sung Si Kyung and IU's upcoming song drops on December 9 KST. Watch the "First Winter" MV teaser above!
Sung Si Kyung & IU reveal 2nd Christmas story MV teaser for duet single 'First Winter'
