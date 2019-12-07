Sung Si Kyung & IU reveal 2nd Christmas story MV teaser for duet single 'First Winter'

Sung Si Kyung and IU have revealed another Christmas story MV teaser for their duet single "First Winter".



In the duo's latest teaser, a woman and man have a romantic meeting under a lit-up Christmas tree. Back in 2010, Sung Si Kyung and IU collaborated together for Sung Si Kyung's "It's You", and their upcoming duet is expected to be a warm, emotional winter theme.



Sung Si Kyung and IU's upcoming song drops on December 9 KST. Watch the "First Winter" MV teaser above!







