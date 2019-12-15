Red Velvet's Yeri cheers on friends AKMU at their recent year-end concert

Red Velvet's Yeri and AKMU recently showed their close friendship to fans!



On December 14 KST, Yeri took to her personal Instagram to share an image of her attending AKMU's recent concert, captioning the image with "Awesome and lovely AKMU." In the image, not only can members Chanhyuk and Suhyun be seen on stage, but Yeri also seems to be holding an official AKMU lightstick.

In response to seeing the Instagram post, Chanhyuk responded through his own account by leaving a playful "Fighting!"



Meanwhile, AKMU held a two-day concert at Kyunghee University's Grand Peace Palace in Seoul on December 14 and 15. The duo will be continuing on to perform in 16 other South Korean cities, including Gimhae, Daegu, Gwangju, Goyang, Jinju, Busan, Incheon, Changwon, Seongnam, Suwon, Ulsan, Cheonan, Chuncheon, Jeonju, and Cheongju as well.



Check out Yeri's Instagram post below!