Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's YooA shines in CF for Clio Lipstick

Oh My Girl's YooA has landed a CF deal with makeup brand Clio!

The gorgeous and talented star appeared in the brand's most recent CF sporting bold lip colors and showing off her posing skills.

Check out the CF above!

iateporkypig-16 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Makes sense since she has huge lips. I guess that other girl in the group should do toothpaste ads.

-1

kxk908 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

she’s gorgeous looks like a real life bratz doll

