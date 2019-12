N.Flying have released a holiday-themed, rock band version cover of "Into The Unknown", from Disney's 'Frozen 2'!

The vibrant cover clip features the band members set up in a brightly decorated room with a glowing Christmas tree, and the N.Flying members themselves look the part in stylish, wintry coats and sweaters, all ready for the holidays.

Check out N.Flying's merry gift just in time for Christmas, above!