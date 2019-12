Artist Jang Jae In is heightening anticipations for her next release titled "Petal Fortune".

She is seen standing in front of a black backdrop singing beautifully to a soft R&B ballad track that is bound to soothe listeners' ears.

Jang Jane's new mini-album 'INNER SPACE' will be released on December 18th, 6 pm (KST). Check out the teaser above!