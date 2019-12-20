Go behind the scenes with MONSTA X and 'Vogue' as they get fitted for their surprise 'Chanel' pop-up performance

Last week, MONSTA X put on a very special, surprise performance at 'Chanel No.5's 'No.5 In the Snow' pop-up event in New York City!

'Vogue' magazine USA went behind the scenes with MONSTA X, capturing the members' lively atmosphere as they suited up in luxurious 'Chanel' styles for their stage outfits. The MONSTA X members also took some time to answer some fun questions, like "Which member loves fashion the most?", "Who loves sleeping the most?", "Who is the most romantic?", and more.

Check out moments from MONSTA X's 'Chanel' pop-up event performance above!

