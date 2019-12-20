BTS's Jimin, G-Dragon, BTS's V, & more top individual boy group member brand values for December

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of individual boy group members for the month of December!

After analyzing big data of 598 K-Pop boy group members from November 19 through December 20, 2019, the Institute determined that the #1 ranked boy group member this month was BTS's Jimin, once again. The idol came in at 1st place with a total of 10,644,059 points, while Big Bang's G-Dragon reemerged on the rankings this month in 2nd place with 7,455,665 points. 3rd place went to BTS member V with a total of 7,298,281 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's Jungkook, BTS's Jin, BTS's SUGA, EXO's Xiumin, BTS's RM, BTS's j-Hope, and EXO's Baekhyun.