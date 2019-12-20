16

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

BTS's Jimin, G-Dragon, BTS's V, & more top individual boy group member brand values for December

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of individual boy group members for the month of December!

After analyzing big data of 598 K-Pop boy group members from November 19 through December 20, 2019, the Institute determined that the #1 ranked boy group member this month was BTS's Jimin, once again. The idol came in at 1st place with a total of 10,644,059 points, while Big Bang's G-Dragon reemerged on the rankings this month in 2nd place with 7,455,665 points. 3rd place went to BTS member V with a total of 7,298,281 points. 

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's Jungkook, BTS's Jin, BTS's SUGA, EXO's Xiumin, BTS's RM, BTS's j-Hope, and EXO's Baekhyun.

  1. G-Dragon
  2. V
  3. Jimin
6 3,070 Share 80% Upvoted

1

jhopes-shadow1,202 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Jimin has topped his list consecutively for over a year. He's Korea's it idol.

Share

1

jhopes-shadow1,202 pts 34 minutes ago 0
34 minutes ago

Congratulations BTS for all the members being in top 10!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

T.O.P, G-Dragon
G-Dragon and T.O.P smoke together for a selfie
6 hours ago   52   25,125
G-Dragon
G-Dragon's unique fashion sparks attention
8 hours ago   27   18,307
T.O.P, G-Dragon
G-Dragon and T.O.P smoke together for a selfie
6 hours ago   52   25,125
G-Dragon
G-Dragon's unique fashion sparks attention
8 hours ago   27   18,307

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND