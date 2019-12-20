AB6IX announce dates and cities in Asia, Europe, & North America for their 1st world tour '6IXENSE'

Rookie boy group AB6IX is embarking on their 1st world tour, '6IXENSE'!



In their first official world tour poster below, AB6IX announced dates and cities for their upcoming world tour stops in Asia, Europe, as well as North America, hinting at a very busy first half in 2020.

After wrapping up their 1st solo concert in Seoul back in November, AB6IX will be heading off to Berlin for their Europe leg starting on February 21, 2020. Next up is their Asia leg, kicking off in Tokyo from March 3-4 and ending in Jakarta on April 11, before North America which kicks off in Newark on April 15.

Will you be going to see AB6IX on their 1st world tour, in a city near you?