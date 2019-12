Watch Performances from the '2019 MBC Music Festival' (Part 2)!

The '2019 MBC Music Festival', also called the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejejeon', were held at the Ilsan MBC Dream Center on December 31 KST.



Girls' Generation's YoonA, Cha Eun Woo, and Chang Seung Kyu hosted the annual year-end music festival this year. The performer lineup included: Taeyeon, Red Velvet, AOA, ASTRO, Celeb Five, DAWN, GOT7, (G)I-DLE, Guckkasten, ITZY, Lovelyz, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, NU’EST, Norazo, Oh My Girl, Seventeen, Stray Kids, TWICE, Kyuhyun, Sung Si Kyung, Lee Seok Hoon, Jang Woo Hyuk, Kim Jae Hwan, Cosmic GIrls, Guckkasten, Kim Chung Ha, Taemin, HyunA, Song Ga In, and Hong Jin Young.



Watch part 2 of the performances below! (Part 1 here)



===



NCT Dream





NCT 127





Lee Suk Hoon x Kyuhyun





Kim Chung Ha





Jang Woo Hyuk x Kim Chung Ha



Jang Woo Hyuk





Guckkasten



DAWN





DAWN x HyunA



HyunA





Song Ga In



Celeb Five





Celeb Five x AOA





AOA



MONSTA X





NU'EST



Baekho, Minhyun x JB, Youngjae x Shownu, Kihyun





MAMAMOO



Sung Si Kyung x Red Velvet





GOT7



Seventeen





MAMAMOO x Seventeen





TWICE





Taemin



===