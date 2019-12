Fans all around the world are celebrating Kang Daniel's birthday!

The popular idol may be on hiatus, but his fans are sticking by him and have taken over two of the world's trending hashtags in order to celebrate!

Fans are using the hashtags #HappyDanielDay and ##첫눈같은_강다니엘_너의_색으로_물들다 (WeTakeOnKangDaniel'sColorLikeTheFirstSnow) to congratulate the star, stating:

happy birthday to our precious daniel!! 🎂



smiling looks great on you so dont stop smiling & pls always be happy❤️#HappyDanielDay#첫눈같은_강다니엘_너의_색으로_물들다 pic.twitter.com/JkGiACWlQp — 99즈🍑 (@chamwink) December 9, 2019

Happy birthday to Kang Daniel!