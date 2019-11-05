Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_2fbc405b6pua89hpt0sqpjpj36, O_RDWR) failed: Permission denied (13) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 WayV walk in clouds in English track 'Love Talk' MV | allkpop

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

WayV walk in clouds in English track 'Love Talk' MV

AKP STAFF

WayV have dropped the music video for their first ever English track "Love Talk"!

"Love Talk" is an English version of the same track from their second mini album 'Take Over The Moon', and it's about love that surpasses the boundaries of language. The release comes after the NCT subunit's sub-title track "Moonwalk".

Watch WayV's "Love Talk" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.






She_her_her473 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Smashing the sensual vocals as well as the eye candy - leaving me breathless! Gorgeous!!!

