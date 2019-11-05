WayV walk in clouds in English track 'Love Talk' MV

WayV have dropped the music video for their first ever English track "Love Talk"!



"Love Talk" is an English version of the same track from their second mini album 'Take Over The Moon', and it's about love that surpasses the boundaries of language. The release comes after the NCT subunit's sub-title track "Moonwalk".



Watch WayV's "Love Talk" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.













