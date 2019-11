Oh My Girl's YooA has been named the newest endorsement model for cosmetics brand 'Clio'!

On November 15, 'Clio' launched its very first endorsement campaign series featuring their new model YooA and the brand's 'Melting Matte Lips' lipstick. The campaign features YooA's stunning pictorial wearing 'Clio Melting Matte Lips', as well as a sneak behind-the-scenes peek during her photoshoot.



Check out a glimpse of YooA the "cherry queen" in her new 'Clio' campaign content below!