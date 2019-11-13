Watch the first teaser for Jung Hae In's New York travel reality, 'Jung Hae In's Walk and See'

KBS2's upcoming reality program 'Jung Hae In's Walk and See' has unveiled its first teaser clip!

In this program, fusing a documentary with a travel reality format, actor Jung Hae In will take on the role of head PD for his very own production. He'll be joined by his good friends - actors Eun Jong Gun and Lim Hyun Soo - on a walking trip to New York, where he plans on capturing his carefree travels from day to day without the frills or challenges of typical reality shows.

In the first teaser above, Jung Hae In turns into a smiling worrywart as he discusses topics like viewership ratings, content per episode, and of course, his own screen time. But after all of his worrying, Jung Hae In can be seen roaming various destinations around New York, enjoying his time by himself, or with his friends.

'Jung Hae In's Walk and See' is set to premiere this coming November 26 at 10 PM KST on KBS2!

