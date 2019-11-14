2

0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Golden Child tease preview of 'Dae Yeol & Seung Min & Dong Hyun' from upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album

Golden Child have revealed a preview of "Dae Yeol & Seung Min & Dong Hyun" from their upcoming album 'RE:BOOT'.

In the music trailer above, the Golden Child members run around with their own hand-held cameras and greet fans. "Dae Yeol & Seung Min & Dong Hyun" is a cheerful, upbeat song about a private heaven.

Golden Child's 'RE:BOOT' drops on November 18 KST. What do you think of the music trailer above?

