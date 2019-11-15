Jun Hyun Moo's girlfriend Lee Hye Sung reveals his first reaction after dating news made headlines

Jun Hyun Moo's girlfriend Lee Hye Sung revealed he apologized to her after the news they were dating hit headlines.



On the November 15th installment of 'Entertainment Weekly', Lee Hye Sung shared, "I didn't expect that we would date publicly. I just thought that I guess this is how it turns out." Her 'Entertainment Weekly' co-hosts then congratulated her, saying she and Jun Hyun Moo look good together.



When asked how Jun Hyun Moo reacted when their dating news broke, she revealed, "His first reaction was to apologize. He said he was sorry that this happened when it hadn't even been that long since we started dating. We met each other through a KBS show. We met for the first time on 'Happy Together 4'. I appeared as a guest, and we got friendly. We even ate meals together a lot."



As for what she thinks his charms are, Lee Hye Sung said, "He's different than the image he shows on programs. I knew he joked around a lot, but he also listens and takes care of others well."



Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung confirmed they were dating this past week.

