Super Junior's Kyuhyun covers Tim's romantic ballad 'I Love You'

Super Junior's Kyuhyun covered Tim's romantic ballad "I Love You".



For the latest video on his YouTube channel, Kyuhyun covered the most requested song from fans, Tim's 2003 hit song "I Love You". The Super Junior member also left the message, "I came back with a cover song 'Tim-I love you', which was recommended the most from my subscribers. Thanks for waiting! -Cho Balader."



Watch Kyuhyun's cover above, and listen to the original by Tim below!





