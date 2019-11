2NE1 has officially been removed from YG's artists' page.

In a tweet thread that addresses the situation, a fan asked whether Dara was still a PR director at the label in which she replied: "not true."

Not true🙅🏻‍♀️ — Sandara Park (@krungy21) November 22, 2019

She also replied to another fan tweet, stating she "only worked for her girls".

I quit after 2ne1’s disbandment😁 I only work for my girls♠️♥️ — Sandara Park (@krungy21) November 22, 2019

Given Dara's contract expiration date with the label, fans are wondering what the popular star's next moves are.