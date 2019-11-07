5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former Melody Day member Chahee signs with Different Company

AKP STAFF

Former Melody Day member Chahee has signed an exclusive contract with a new label, Different Company.

On November 8, Different Company revealed to media outlets, "We will support Chahee to our fullest ability so that she can showcase her talents as well as her unique color in a variety of fields. Please look forward to Chahee's upcoming promotions."

Meanwhile, Chahee most recently appeared as a musician on tvN's 'Studio Vibes'. She was also seen launching her very own YouTube channel afterward, and plans on greeting viewers with a new musical short-film 'Hannah' soon. Best of luck to Chahee under her new label!

0

Heh.. I remember seeing her on Happy Together.. she was pretty funny
It is a relief that she did NOT sign with the SAME Agency !!! ... 🤯

