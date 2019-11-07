Seven O'clock complete colorful individual member trailers for 'Midnight Sun'



Rookie boy group Seven O'clock has unveiled colorful, ethereal individual trailer films of all 5 members, ahead of their comeback!

Seven O'clock will be returning this November 12 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd mini album, 'White Night'. The group's comeback title track is called "Midnight Sun", and you can catch brief snippets of the song in some of the members' trailer films, above and below.

Meanwhile, this will mark Seven O'clock's first comeback since regrouping with their newest member, Rui. The group will also greet fans on November 12 at 8 PM KST with a comeback showcase, performing songs from their 3rd mini album for the first time.



What do you think of Seven O'clock's individual member trailers?