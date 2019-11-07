Idols who are turning 20 in 2020

It’s already November, and some Korean artists are preparing to become adults! In Korean age, anyone born in 2001 will officially become 20 next year. Here are some artists who are turning 20 (Korean age) in 2020!

AB6IX’s Daehwi - January 29, 2001

After participating in “Produce 101 Season 2,” Daehwi instantly gained popularity. Daehwi made his debut in Wanna One and is currently a member of AB6IX.

IZ*ONE’s Minju - February 5, 2001

Minju was a contestant on “Produce 48” and eventually made it to the final lineup of IZ*ONE.

Stray Kids’ I.N - February 8, 2001

I.N is Stray Kids’ precious maknae and vocalist. After training for 2 years, I.N debuted on March 25, 2018.

Jeon Somi - March 9, 2001

Like Daehwi, Somi quickly became a fan-favorite after appearing on “Produce 101.” Somi first debuted with I.O.I and is currently a solo artist.

TXT’s Beomgyu - March 13, 2001

Beomgyu trained under Big Hit Entertainment for 3 years and was the last TXT member to be revealed by the company.

Treasure 13’s Mashiho - March 25, 2001

Mashiho was a YG Entertainment trainee for 5 years before he made it to the final lineup of Magnum, a sub-unit of Treasure 13.

ITZY’s Ryujin - April 17, 2001

After being scouted by JYP Entertainment at a GOT7 fan meeting, Ryujin participated on “Mixnine” and debuted with ITZY.

Cherry Bullet’s Remi - April 26, 2001

Remi was part of J-Pop group Prism Mates for a short while before debuting as the main dancer of Cherry Bullet.

LOONA’s Choerry - June 4, 2001

Choerry was presented as the “July Girl” in 2017 before she made her official debut with LOONA.

ITZY’s Chaeryoung - June 5, 2001

ITZY’s Chaeryoung first started receiving attention from fans after her appearance on JYP’s “Sixteen.” She is now the main dancer of the group.

IZ*ONE’s Nako - June 18, 2001

Nako is both a member of Japanese group HKT48 and IZ*ONE. She’s known for moving from rank F to rank A on “Produce 48.”

CIX’s Hyunsuk - September 8, 2001

Hyunsuk is the maknae of C9 Entertainment’s new boy group, CIX. Ironically, he is also the tallest member at 186 cm!

Dreamnote’s Sumin - September 9, 2001

Sumin ranked third on “Mix Nine,” but did not get to debut as the male team won. She debuted under iME Korea as a member of Dreamnote in November 2018.

Lai Kuanlin - September 23, 2001

Lai Kuanlin placed seventh in “Produce 101” and subsequently debuted under Wanna One as the lead rapper and maknae.

Weki Meki’s Rina - September 27, 2001

Before she debuted, Rina was a member of the dance group NYDANCE. She only trained for one year before becoming the lead dancer of Weki Meki.

IZ*ONE’s Hitomi - October 6, 2001

Hitomi debuted in 2014 under AKB48. After participating on “Produce 48” she debuted with IZ*ONE as the lead dancer.

IZ*ONE’s Jo Yuri - October 22, 2001

Jo Yuri was a contestant on “Idol School” before she participated on “Produce 48” and debuted as a member of IZ*ONE.

LOONA’s Olivia Hye - November 13, 2001

Olivia was a trainee for just one day before she made her debut with LOONA in 2018. She subsequently released her solo single album.

NCT’s Chenle - November 22, 2001

NCT’s Chenle is part of the sub-unit NCT Dream. He debuted after just two months of training.