Dua Lipa to perform at the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The upcoming, '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has announced another performing artist to look forward to - British pop star Dua Lipa!

Taking place this coming December 4 at the Nagoya Dome in Japan, the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' will consist of performances by not just Dua Lipa but BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, Seventeen, TWICE, MAMAMOO, Kim Chung Ha, and more.

This won't be the first time that Dua Lipa has mingled with the K-Pop scene, as she previously released a collaboration single "Kiss and Make Up" with BLACKPINK in 2018. Stay tuned for even more performing artist announcements for the '2019 MAMA'!

