Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Dua Lipa to perform at the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards'!

The upcoming, '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has announced another performing artist to look forward to - British pop star Dua Lipa!

Taking place this coming December 4 at the Nagoya Dome in Japan, the '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards' will consist of performances by not just Dua Lipa but BTS, GOT7, MONSTA X, Seventeen, TWICE, MAMAMOOKim Chung Ha, and more. 

This won't be the first time that Dua Lipa has mingled with the K-Pop scene, as she previously released a collaboration single "Kiss and Make Up" with BLACKPINK in 2018. Stay tuned for even more performing artist announcements for the '2019 MAMA'!

1

Kkkpopvvv512 pts 19 minutes ago 1
19 minutes ago

To anyone wondering SM and YG artists won't attend and there is no point in voting for them either. They just won't win. They are nominated for clicks and attention. Produce101 is rigged ain't it obvious MAMA is rigged too? There is a reason why G-Dragon dissed them. It's an attendance award show if you dont attend they unofficially disqualify you. MAMA is literally canceled since 2016 that is why the switched to smaller venues not to mention the performances get worse each year as camerawork just gets worse and worse.

Last year Girls generation-Oh!GG was supposed to win best unit a new made up category they made. The group lead in views,digital,votes and sales but lost to MNET W1 unit that I even a fan of the group did not know it exsited. EXO and BLACKPINK each were supposed to win at least one award but they did not because they did not attend despite strongly leading in each category. EXO-L fanbases have boycotted and don't vote and same with BLACKPINK. Dont waste your hope on Dua Lipa and BP collab it ain't happening. YG is trash but MNET is equally trash. About the winners well we know its everyone that will attend nobody is going home without an award XD not that they dont deserve it they do. Just dont waste voting in certain categories. MNET has already decided who will get which award. Voting does not matter :)

1 more reply

1

bright_light2,963 pts 22 minutes ago 1
22 minutes ago

Not a fan of her music at all so i'm not looking forward to her performance. I'm assuming mnet asked others to perform but she's the only one that agreed to come

1 more reply

