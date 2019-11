Brave Entertainment's upcoming new boy group DKB has unveiled their 7th member of the group, Teo.

Born October 22, 1997, Teo will be in charge of vocals with his soulful voice, as well as acrobatics in the group. His special skills also include songwriting and Taekwondo.

So far, DKB consist of members E-chan, D1, Lune, Heechan, GK, Junseo, and Teo. The group will be debuting in January of 2020.