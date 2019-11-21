Lee Jae Hoon gets dumped in MV teaser for Crush's comeback title track 'With You'

Crush has dropped the MV teaser for his title track "With You", from his upcoming 2nd full album 'From Midnight To Sunrise'.

In the brief MV teaser, actor Lee Jae Hoon can be seen talking to a woman, discontentment written on his features. Once the woman finishes speaking and storms away, Lee Jae Hoon stalks off in the other direction, fuming. All the while, Crush brings out his killer R&B vocals in the background.

Crush will be coming back with double title tracks in his upcoming 2nd full album 'From Midnight To Sunrise'. The album contains a total of 12 tracks, set for release this November 28.

