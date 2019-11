Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB has revealed their 8th member Yuku, born on May 12, 2002.

Yuku's position in DKB include dance, vocals, and DJ-ing, while his special skills include exercise and the kendama. You can get to know Yuku in his lithe, introductory dance film, above.

Meanwhile, Brave Entertainment's DKB will be debuting some time in early 2020, after a series of pre-debut teaser content throughout this year.