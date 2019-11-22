Netizens debate whether or not they would stan if actor Yoon Si Yoon had debuted as an idol

Netizens have struck up an interesting debate, to ask whether or not actor Yoon Si Yoon would have "made it" if he had debuted as a member of an idol group instead of in the field of acting!

The star most recently returned to the small-screen through tvN's Wed-Thurs drama series 'Psychopath Diary', which premiered back on November 20. While he'll be taking on the role of a confused man with memory loss, mistakenly believing that he is a serial killer, Yoon Si Yoon has also played the role of an old school pop star in the past, in KBS2's 'The Best Shot'. He's even well-known for his singing talents, having released OSTs for some of his dramas in the past as well as a series of solo digital singles in 2018.

Based on factors including vocal and dance capabilities, visuals, personality, and more, do you think Yoon Si Yoon would have suited the role of a K-Pop boy group member?

Some netizens commented, "If he were an idol, I would be running a fansite in a heartbeat", "If he debuted as an idol, he would have owned the world by now", "He would have been the visual member everyone fell over", "The most popular member hands down in his group", "His face is actually much more suited for a K-Pop idol, he might have been so much more popular", "OMG I thought he should have tried being an idol in the past too", "His fan service would have been Daebak", etc.

Others added on, "I have no freaking idea but wow he's so handsome TT", "Who cares, he's beautiful TT", "He would probably succeed no matter what he did", "Idk but I love his pure/refreshing character", and more.

Which other actors have you ever watched and thought, "They might have made good idols"?