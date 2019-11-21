2

Kim Young Chul drops comedic MV for 'Signal Light'

Kim Young Chul has dropped his comedic music video for "Signal Light"!

The MV follows a silly couple as they slowly fall for each other, and Kim Young Chul pops up here and there to guide them. "Signal Light" is about turning on the green light in your heart before you can let someone in.

Watch Kim Young Chul's "Signal Light" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

What a bop, will be an amazing karaoke song

