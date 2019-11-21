Kang Daniel turned on a spy movie in his music video teaser for "Touchin'"!
The MV teaser follows Kang Daniel as he spends a night at home and puts in a video to watch. "Touchin'" is his upcoming digital single, and it looks like fans can expect a spy thriller concept for the MV.
Watch Kang Daniel's "Touchin'" MV teaser above! "Touchin'" drops on November 25 KST.
18
7
Posted by1 hour ago
Kang Daniel turns on a spy movie in 'Touchin' MV teaser
Kang Daniel turned on a spy movie in his music video teaser for "Touchin'"!
6 1,046 Share 72% Upvoted
Log in to comment