Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kang Daniel turns on a spy movie in 'Touchin' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Kang Daniel turned on a spy movie in his music video teaser for "Touchin'"!

The MV teaser follows Kang Daniel as he spends a night at home and puts in a video to watch. "Touchin'" is his upcoming digital single, and it looks like fans can expect a spy thriller concept for the MV.

Watch Kang Daniel's "Touchin'" MV teaser above! "Touchin'" drops on November 25 KST.  

5

Haruka00080 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I am already loving this soooo much TT and we finally have actor Daniel!

5

dacry23179 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I died, bye world!!! I'm not gonna live until to see that MV... So much attack!!! 😍😍😍😍

#KangDaniel @danielk_konnect #TOUCHIN #강다니엘

