Kang Daniel turns on a spy movie in 'Touchin' MV teaser

Kang Daniel turned on a spy movie in his music video teaser for "Touchin'"!



The MV teaser follows Kang Daniel as he spends a night at home and puts in a video to watch. "Touchin'" is his upcoming digital single, and it looks like fans can expect a spy thriller concept for the MV.



Watch Kang Daniel's "Touchin'" MV teaser above! "Touchin'" drops on November 25 KST.