Ahn Jae Hyun and Oh Yeon Seo make enemies in 'Love with Flaws' trailer

Ahn Jae Hyun and Oh Yeon Seo made enemies of each other in the latest trailer for MBC's 'Love with Flaws' ('People with Flaws').



In the trailer, Ahn Jae Hyun's character Lee Kang Woo attempts to seduce Joo Seo Yeon (played by Oh Yeon Seo), who angrily responds, "Just go and poop!" Her words become a curse as he ends up with a bad case of diarrhea, and he swears she's behind his stomach pains.



As previously reported, 'People with Flaws' revolves around the story of a woman with a deep fear and hatred of handsome men and a good-looking man who's full of himself who overcome their misunderstandings and prejudice.



The series is set to premiere after currently airing drama 'Extraordinary You' on November 27 at 8:55 PM KST.

