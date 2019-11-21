7

6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Ji Hoon sits in red glow in '360' teaser image

AKP STAFF

Park Ji Hoon is sitting in a red glow in his latest '360' teaser image.

His '360 Degrees' teaser image gives Park Ji Hoon a more serious vibe than his previous teasers set in the day. Fans can expect his track list next on November 25, while his second mini album '360' drops on December 4 KST.

What do you think of Park Ji Hoon's latest teaser?
 

kxk401 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

🔥🔥🔥

