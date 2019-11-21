Park Ji Hoon sits in red glow in '360' teaser image

Park Ji Hoon is sitting in a red glow in his latest '360' teaser image.
His '360 Degrees' teaser image gives Park Ji Hoon a more serious vibe than his previous teasers set in the day. Fans can expect his track list next on November 25, while his second mini album '360' drops on December 4 KST.
What do you think of Park Ji Hoon's latest teaser?
