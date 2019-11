Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB has released an introductory film of yet another member, Junseo, born on January 16, 2001.

Junseo's position is in dance and DJ-ing, while his specialties include freestyle dance as well as swimming and soccer. In a span of about 30 short seconds, Junseo proves his versatility in dance by engaging the viewer with his fluid movements.

Meanwhile, Brave Entertainment's new boy group DKB is set to debut some time in January of 2020.