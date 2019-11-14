3

Limitless drop striking teaser photos of A.M, Raychan, Jang Moon Bok, & Heesuk for 'Wish Wish'

Rookie boy group Limitless is returning soon with their first ever comeback since debut, and two new members!

Before revealing the faces of their two new members, Limitless's original members A.M, Raychan, Jang Moon Bok (VOK), and Heesuk greeted fans first in a set of striking individual teaser photos, raising anticipation for their comeback. It looks like Limitless will be returning with not only new members, but also upgraded visuals as well as a new, more urban concept. 

Stay tuned for more of Limitless's teasers, leading up to their full comeback with 'Wish Wish' on November 28!

