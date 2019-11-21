5

Dynamic Duo drop 'Flash' MV after delay in light of Sulli's passing

Dynamic Duo have dropped their music video for "Flash" after a delay in light of Sulli's passing.

The MV features an animated figure who grows up and eventually becomes a family man. As previously reported, Dynamic Duo postponed their album in light of Sulli's passing this past October. Member Choiza is known as Sulli's ex-boyfriend.

Watch Dynamic Duo's "Flash" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

