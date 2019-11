Kang Daniel has officially begun counting down until his first solo comeback!

On November 18 KST, the idol dropped a teaser image for his upcoming single "Touchin'." In the image, two hands are intertwined in affection over a deep red backdrop, with one of the fingertips emitting a mysterious golden spark.

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel will be releasing the song on November 25 KST.

Check out the teaser image below!