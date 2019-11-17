1

1

Posted by jennywill

Mnet confirms IZ*ONE's Amazon listing is a mistake

Mnet has confirmed that IZ*ONE's Amazon listing was a mistake.

Mnet told Sports Chosun, "There won't be an Amazon release for IZ*ONE's album. It's true that the album has been delayed. There must have been a mistake for the Amazon page. We've asked Amazon to take it down."

Amazon had put the album page on for the 15th, and when asked about fans, had answered that the album would be released on the 22nd. However, Mnet has unfortunately re-confirmed that the album has been delayed until further notice.

qnaug68
24 minutes ago

well fuck u mnet, making the kids pay for ur mistakes

diadems-319
24 minutes ago

I doubt MNet is ever going to release the album because of the scandal.
The ultimate disservice is to the fans who invested in Izone both emotionally and monetarily.

