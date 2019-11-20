Jun Hyun Moo points out his resemblance to AOA's Jimin

Jun Hyun Moo pointed out his resemblance to AOA's Jimin.



On the November 20th episode of 'TMI News', AOA's Jimin and Hyejung featured as guests. Jun Hyun Moo expressed, "Jimin and I look alike," and Jimin simply responded, "It's an honor."



Jun Hyun Moo continued, "There's a line. Me, Jimin, and Kim Sook. Overseas, there's Samuel L. Jackson. If we were to compare ourselves to dogs, we look like Shih Tzus."



Do you think they look alike?

