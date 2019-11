On November 2, fans noticed former 14U member Hyunwoong sharing a distressful message in his latest Instagram post.

He simply wrote, "I want to die," with no further explanation. Shortly afterward, the idol proceeded to delete all other posts on his Instagram account except for the latest update.

Fans are leaving comments of encouragement via his account. Meanwhile, 14U announced their sudden disbandment as a group in May of this year, after only 2 years of promotions.