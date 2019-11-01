ATEEZ play silent but deadly game of 'Touché' blindfolded with 'Hello82'

ATEEZ recently visited the 'Hello82' studio for a silent, but deadly game called 'Touché', while wearing blindfolds!

First, ATEEZ chose a series of code names based on a selected adjective, as well as an animal blindfold. The members then faced off tournament style. The rules of the game required that each player spun around elephant-nose style 5 times, then the other members got to rearrange the players' positions however they wanted. After rearrangement, the player simply had to touch his opponent before being touched himself!

Watch the hilarious game above!