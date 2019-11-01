0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 17 minutes ago

ATEEZ play silent but deadly game of 'Touché' blindfolded with 'Hello82'

ATEEZ recently visited the 'Hello82' studio for a silent, but deadly game called 'Touché', while wearing blindfolds!

First, ATEEZ chose a series of code names based on a selected adjective, as well as an animal blindfold. The members then faced off tournament style. The rules of the game required that each player spun around elephant-nose style 5 times, then the other members got to rearrange the players' positions however they wanted. After rearrangement, the player simply had to touch his opponent before being touched himself!

Watch the hilarious game above!

sf9ismine49 pts 10 minutes ago 1
10 minutes ago

cant wait to see

wait for me seonghwa

Nicole33591,086 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I legit watched the part where Yunho bashes Hongjoong in the head about 50 times. 😂😂

