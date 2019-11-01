Red Velvet's Yeri teases possible new solo or collaboration music on her Instagram Story

On November 2, Red Velvet's Yeri shared an intriguing series of Instagram Story posts, raising fans' anticipation!

In the Instagram Story series, Yeri can be seen listening to: "Story" by Ragoon (which Yeri took part in composing and writing); "Hair in the Air" by Yeri, Renjun, Jaemin, and Jeno; "Tuesday is Better Than Monday" by Giant Pink feat. Yeri; and finally, "Dear Diary" by Yeri.

In one more following post, Yeri wrote, "What comes next?", above what seems to be a completed audio file, approximately 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

Do you think Yeri could be hinting at a new solo or collaboration release soon?