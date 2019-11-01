Sung Dong Il in talks to lead new TV Chosun family sitcom

According to reports on November 2, veteran actor Sung Dong Il is in talks to head a new family sitcom, scheduled to air on TV Chosun.

Titled 'Somehow Family' (working title), the series will tell the story of individuals who live in a shared house, open to humans as well as various animals. Sung Dong Il is in talks to star as the shared house's owner, while actress Jin Hee Kyung has already been cast in the role of the house owner's wife.

Actors Kim Gwang Kyu and Kim Min Kyo have also been confirmed for the upcoming sitcom series, expected to air some time early next year.

