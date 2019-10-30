VIXX's Hyuk reveals lyric video for solo ballad 'I Hope Your Night Doesn't Hurt'

VIXX's Hyuk has revealed the lyric video for his new solo ballad "I Hope Your Night Doesn't Hurt".



The lyric video features a moody room with a view of the city, reflecting the theme of the emotional ballad. "I Hope Your Night Doesn't Hurt" is about hoping someone is resting well with no hurt in their heart.



Listen to Hyuk's "I Hope Your Night Doesn't Hurt" above.


