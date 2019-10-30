OnlyOneOf's 'Sage' MV delayed due to technical issues

OnlyOneOf's music video for their title song "Sage" has been delayed due to technical issues.



Though scheduled to release today, OnlyOneOf's "Sage" MV has instead been pushed back to Thursday, October 31 KST. The boy group made the below announcement stating technical problems occurred during the setup of the MV's release.



Stay tuned for updates on OnlyOneOf, and watch the MV teaser for "Sage" here if you missed it.



[#Notice/📌]



Hi all, this is RSVP.



There has been a little technical problem of setting up the music vedio to release. The ‘sage’ music viedo of OnlyOneOf will be released at 00:00AM on Thursday (KST).



We sincerely hope our fans to understand and thank you for being patient. — OnlyOneOf official (@OnlyOneOf_twt) October 30, 2019