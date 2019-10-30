4

OnlyOneOf's 'Sage' MV delayed due to technical issues

OnlyOneOf's music video for their title song "Sage" has been delayed due to technical issues.

Though scheduled to release today, OnlyOneOf's "Sage" MV has instead been pushed back to Thursday, October 31 KST. The boy group made the below announcement stating technical problems occurred during the setup of the MV's release.

Stay tuned for updates on OnlyOneOf, and watch the MV teaser for "Sage" here if you missed it.

