Taeyeon declares 'Here I Am' in reflective highlight clip #9

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has released highlight clip #9 for track "Here I Am", from her upcoming 2nd full album 'Purpose'.

In the powerful, black and white highlight clip, Taeyeon captures many of her different faces and moods in a series of intricate frames. "Here I Am" marks the last highlight clip from Taeyeon's 'Purpose' - a lonely but energetic ballad genre.

You can look forward to the full release of Taeyeon's 2nd full album 'Purpose' next week on October 28 at 6 PM KST.



