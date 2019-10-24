Boys Da Capo wander in the dark in sentimental 'Remember Me' debut MV teaser

Brand New Music's upcoming unit Boys Da Capo (BDC) has unveiled a sentimental MV teaser #1 for their debut title track, "Remember Me".

In the first MV teaser, BDC's Kim Si Hoon, Hong Sung Joon, and Yoon Jung Hwan wander aimlessly inside a dark, rundown building, until one member encounters a single flower. Judging by a brief snippet of the unit's debut track "Remember Me" in the background, Boys Da Capo may be pursuing an emotional pop ballad genre in their special single album.

Boys Da Capo's official unit debut is set for this October 29 at 6 PM KST.