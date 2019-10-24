5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

f(x)'s Luna leaves heartwarming letter dedicated to the late Sulli on her Instagram

On October 25, f(x) member and singer Luna shared a heartfelt letter dedicated to her good friend, the late Sulli.

She wrote, "My members whom I love, thankful people who walked with me for 10 years. My pretty Sulli, I'm just now able to share this post. I laughed and cried so much because you were there, and we fought so much didn't we..? I'm sorry I wasn't able to take better care of you and I'm sorry I couldn't love you more. I'll pray for you so that our pretty Sulli can shine even brighter in the pretty sky. Unnie loves you so very much, more than I can put into words. Thank you. You were such a loved child and a very responsible dongsaeng to me. I love you Sulli, I love you so much." 

In light of the shocking news of the late Sulli's sudden passing back on October 14, Luna cancelled her musical 'Mamma Mia' schedules this past October 19-20. 

k_kid2,296 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

I don't understand why people believe that posting something on social media after a tragic event is the ONLY way you can properly show that you cared. This generation of social media is such a weird bunch.

ManupecksSONE131 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

I can only imagine in how much pain fx members are

