Super Junior slip back in time and greet 'Knowing Brothers' viewers with their debut introductions

JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' has unveiled a pre-release clip of this week's episode featuring guests Super Junior!

In the clip, the Super Junior members decide to greet the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members as well as viewers with their debut introductions, in line with the concept of their upcoming 9th album 'Time Slip'. Beginning with Heechul and his past nickname "Cinderella", to Leeteuk's bright and energetic spiel, Donghae's shy 'Finding Nemo' reference, and more, slip back in time with Super Junior's introductions from 14 years ago, above!

And make sure to catch the full broadcast of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' for its 200th episode special, on October 12 at 9 PM KST!